North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
US Basketball
Boats
Place your bets
Sin stocks
The Vegan Market
The SPAC
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Artificial Intelligence
The Vegan Market
Cybersecurity
Water
Biotechnology
Education
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says
09/30/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Chris Reese)
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58p
North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says
RE
05:41p
Former Infinity Q exec settles charges related to alleged fraud
RE
05:40p
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 6.74% This Quarter to 103.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40p
Euro Lost 6.51% to $0.9802 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40p
Sterling Lost 8.29% to $1.1168 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40p
Dollar Gains 6.66% to 144.72 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39p
Communications Services Down as Flight From Risk Continues -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39p
Utilities Down Sharply on Rotation to Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39p
Tech Down on Inflation Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39p
Financials Down as Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs - Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
U.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
2
Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
3
India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
4
Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5
Sappi accepts offer to sell three European graphic paper mills
More news
HOT NEWS
NIKE, INC.
-12.81%
Nike Shares Hit 52-Week Low as Analysts Cut Targets, But Not Ratings
AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICA.
-6.76%
Amylyx Shares Rally Premarket on FDA Approval of ALS Drug
LULULEMON ATHLETICA .
-6.88%
Peloton, Lululemon settle lawsuit over women's apparel line
CANADA GOOSE HOLDING.
-4.28%
TSX ends flat in volatile trade, gold stocks gain
CROMBIE REAL ESTATE .
+2.52%
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Appointment of Heidi Jamieson-Mills to Board of Trustees
BALLARD POWER SYSTEM.
+1.08%
Ballard Power to Invest $130 Million in Chinese Facilities
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave