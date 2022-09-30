Advanced search
North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

09/30/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
The truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
