SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile eastward, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

The South Korean military is analysing the launch, Yonhap said.

On Sunday, North Korea criticised a joint military exercise by South Korea, Japan and the United States held last month and warned of "overwhelming response" against such drills.

North Korea said last week it had successfully conducted an important test aimed at developing missiles carrying multiple warheads, a claim rejected by South Korea as "deception" to mask a failed launch.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)