North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast -Yonhap

10/27/2022 | 11:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS