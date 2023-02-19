Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

North Korea fires ballistic missile, says South Korea military

02/19/2023 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Monday.

The launch comes just two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast, in what it called a "sudden launching drill".

Monday's missile launch is the North's third major weapons test this year after Pyongyang threatened an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the United States geared up for their annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the growing nuclear and missile threat that the North poses.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:23pNorth Korea fires ballistic missile, says South Korea military
RE
05:23pIAEA talks to Iran about recent findings after report of high enrichment
RE
05:21pButtigieg urges U.S. railroads to boost safety, not oppose reforms
RE
05:20pLink Administration in talks with Waystone Group over UK unit sale
RE
05:09pBiden administration will call on congress to raise cap on fines…
RE
05:09pButtigieg urges norfolk southern ceo to drop resistance to some…
RE
05:09pU.s. transportation secretary buttigieg to outline proposals to…
RE
04:49pMarketmind: China to keep calm on rates
RE
04:38pNZ police reach more people previously not contactable after Cyclone Gabrielle
RE
04:31pFactbox: Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta launches subscription service priced at $11.99 a month
2Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
3TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
4U.S. plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries -Bloomberg N..
5'Pump the brakes', U.S. envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes

HOT NEWS