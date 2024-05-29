May 29, 2024 at 05:37 pm EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese government said on Thursday.

The projectile has already fallen into sea, according to the Japanese coast guard.

South North's Yonhap News Agency also reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, citing South Korea's military.

The North Korean missile appears to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported citing multiple defence ministry officials.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park in Seoul, Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)