North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

It is the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days.

And has added to widespread alarm that it could signal the country is closer than ever to resuming nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

Japan's defense minister Toshiro Ino said on Sunday such tests "absolutely cannot be tolerated."

Adding that North Korea's actions were a threat to peace and security to the region as well as the international community.

Both of Sunday's missiles reached an altitude of 60 miles and covered 218 miles, Ino said.

On Tuesday (October 4), North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile further than ever before, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to residents there to take cover.

North Korea's neighbor and ally China called on the United States to create conditions to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning pointed to joint military exercises held by the U.S. and its allies around the Korean peninsula when asked about Sunday's launches.

North Korea has pursued missile and nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions.

It said on Saturday (October 8) its missile tests were for self-defense against direct U.S. military threats and had not harmed the safety of its neighbors.