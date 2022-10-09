Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

10/09/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday (October 9) authorities in neighboring countries said, raising concerns in Washington and its allies in Tokyo and Seoul.

It is the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days.

And has added to widespread alarm that it could signal the country is closer than ever to resuming nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

Japan's defense minister Toshiro Ino said on Sunday such tests "absolutely cannot be tolerated."

Adding that North Korea's actions were a threat to peace and security to the region as well as the international community.

Both of Sunday's missiles reached an altitude of 60 miles and covered 218 miles, Ino said.

On Tuesday (October 4), North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile further than ever before, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to residents there to take cover.

North Korea's neighbor and ally China called on the United States to create conditions to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning pointed to joint military exercises held by the U.S. and its allies around the Korean peninsula when asked about Sunday's launches.

North Korea has pursued missile and nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions.

It said on Saturday (October 8) its missile tests were for self-defense against direct U.S. military threats and had not harmed the safety of its neighbors.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:43pPower supply restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Energoatom says
RE
12:15pPower line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected, IAEA chief says
RE
11:20aAustrian president secures re-election in first round, projections show
RE
11:10aHurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with high winds
RE
11:08aTaiwan president to pledge to bolster combat power as China tensions rise
RE
10:52aUkraine says it recaptured 1,200 sq km of Kherson region in ongoing counteroffensive
RE
10:23aCanada's economy has scope to slow with 'exceptionally high' vacant jobs -central bank gov
RE
10:13aFrench petrol station supply woes deepen as strikes continue
RE
10:11aNorth Korea fires two ballistic missiles
RE
09:33aU.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cars queue to leave Crimea after bridge blast
2Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports
3Turkey's 'disinformation' bill to have pre-election 'chilling effect' -..
4Scotland's Sturgeon: confident independence vote can happen next year
5French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

HOT NEWS