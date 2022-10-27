North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two
short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on
Friday, South Korea's military said, while wrapping up nearly
two weeks of major drills aimed at deterring its neighbour.
The launch, at a time of growing fears that North Korea is
readying for its first nuclear test since 2017, was the latest
in a record year of tests, whether of short-range missiles,
intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), or others.
The SRBMs were fired from the Tongcheon area of Gangwon
province, on North Korea's east coast, the South's Joint Chiefs
of Staff (JCS) said, four days after the neighbours exchanged
warning shots off the west coast amid rising tension.
"Our military is maintaining full readiness posture," the
JCS said in a statement, adding that it had stepped up
monitoring and security while co-ordinating closely with the
United States.
South Korean troops were set on Friday to finish the 12-day
Hoguk 22 field exercises, which have included some drills with
U.S. troops, while South Korean and U.S. aircraft are due to
begin major drills on Monday.
North Korea has said its recent missile launches were in
protest against the joint exercises, which it says are
provocative and a rehearsal for an invasion.
South Korea and the United States say the exercises are
defensive and needed to counter the North's threats.
The United States and its allies believe the North could be
about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since
2017.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said the North has
completed all the technical preparations needed for an
underground blast at its Punggye-ri test site, which has been
officially shuttered since 2018.
North Korea held six nuclear tests there from 2006 to 2017.
A seventh North Korean nuclear test would be further
"confirmation of a programme which is moving full steam ahead in
a way that is incredibly concerning," the head of the U.N.
nuclear watchdog said on Thursday.
South Korea has warned that a resumption of the North's
nuclear testing would have to be met with an "unparalleled"
response from the allies, but neither it nor the United States
has given details.
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Robert Birsel and
Clarence Fernandez)