Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

North Korea launches ballistic missile into sea - S.Korea military

10/13/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Supreme People's Assembly, North Korea's parliament, convenes in Pyongyang

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Friday.

(Reporting by Josh Smith and David Brunnstrom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:36pLula plans broad Brazil consumer debt renegotiation, adviser says
RE
01:35pAmigo gets UK regulator's approval to resume lending
RE
01:33pSupply chain snarls loosen for U.S. companies, but plenty of problems remain
RE
01:30pWells Fargo failing to protect customers from scams on Zelle -Senator Warren
RE
01:26pRosneft sues Berlin over takeover of its German unit
RE
01:24pNorth Korea says it took 'strong military countermeasures' after S.Korea artillery fire - KCNA
RE
01:21pCloudy skies for Brazil sugar and ethanol as country heads back to polls
RE
01:19pRecord EU sugar prices leave sweet-makers with bitter taste
RE
01:18pWells Fargo customers reporting higher number of scams on payments platform Zelle, Senator Warren says
RE
01:18pSeoul scrambles fighters as North Korean planes fly close to border
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly j..
2Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
3TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations
4French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
5German Inflation Confirmed at Highest Level in More Than 70 Years -- Up..

HOT NEWS