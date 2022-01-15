Log in
North Korea launches third weapons test this month

01/15/2022 | 01:52am EST
North Korea fired its third weapons test this month, according to state media KCNA on Saturday-

This time, it was a railway-borne missile firing drill and it triggered the U.S. to push fresh sanctions against the isolated state.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said two short-range ballistic missiles were detected on Friday launched eastward.

KCNA said the drill was designed to "check and judge the proficiency in the action procedures of the railway-borne regiment"

It's a system first tested last September as a potential counter-strike to security threats.

Friday's drill came just hours after Pyongyang slammed the U.S. for pursuing new UN sanctions over the series of recent launches.

North Korea has defended the tests as its right to self-defense and accused the U.S. of provocation.

Washington condemned the latest launch, saying it was a threat to international security and reiterated calls for a restart to stalled denuclearization talks.


© Reuters 2022
