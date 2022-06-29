Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

North Korea may be behind new $100 million cryptocurrency hack, experts say

06/29/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representation of cryptocurrency bitcoin

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean hackers are most likely behind an attack last week that stole as much as $100 million in cryptocurrency from a U.S. company, three digital investigative firms have concluded.

The cryptoassets were stolen on June 23 from Horizon Bridge, a service operated by the Harmony blockchain that allows assets to be transferred to other blockchains.

Since then, activity by the hackers suggests they may be linked to North Korea, which experts say is among the most prolific cyber attackers. U.N. sanctions monitors says Pyongyang uses the stolen funds to support its nuclear and missile programmes.

The style of attack and high velocity of structured payments to a mixer - used to obscure the origin of funds - is similar to previous attacks that were attributed to North Korea-linked actors, Chainalysis, a blockchain firm working with Harmony to investigate the attack, said on Twitter on Tuesday.

That conclusion was echoed by other investigators.

"Preliminarily this looks like a North Korean hack based on transaction behaviour," said Nick Carlsen, a former FBI analyst who now investigates North Korea's cryptocurrency heists for TRM Labs, a U.S.-based firm.

There are strong indications that North Korea's Lazarus Group may be responsible for this theft, based on the nature of the hack and the subsequent laundering of the stolen funds, another firm, Elliptic, said in a report on Thursday.

"The thief is attempting to break the transaction trail back to the original theft," the report said. "This makes it easier to cash out the funds at an exchange."

If confirmed, the attack would be the eighth exploit this year - totalling $1 billion in stolen funds - that could be attributed to North Korea with confidence, accounting for 60% of total funds stolen in 2022, Chainalysis said.

North Korea's ability to cash in on its stolen assets may have been complicated by the recent drop in cryptocurrency values, experts and South Korean officials told Reuters, possibly threatening a key source of funding for the sanctions-strapped country.

(Reporting by Josh Smith)

By Josh Smith


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aNZ central bank's new governance board begins work July 1
RE
12:21aSouth Korea's Yoon warns at NATO summit of threat to 'universal values'
RE
12:18aReliance lifts Indian shares higher on final day of quarter
RE
12:11aAs Tokyo's June flames out in record heatwave, a power plant shutdown stokes blackout concern
RE
12:11aChina summer railway travel expected to rebound as COVID curbs ease
RE
12:10aUse energy crisis as chance to save it, environment agency tells Germans
RE
12:09aBUCKLE UP : How investors can deal with crypto turbulence
RE
12:05aChina summer railway travel expected to rebound as COVID curbs ease
RE
12:05aChanel-backed 'activated silk' firm adds new investors
RE
12:03aGold set for worst quarter in five as dollar dominates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Becomes Signatory to UN's Sustainab..
2SPARX : Mirai Creation Fund III (three) Invests in ProteoBridge, a Deve..
3MetalsTech : Visible Gold Identified in UGA-41 Drill Core
4Buckle Up: How investors can deal with crypto turbulence
5Saudi Arabia may raise Aug crude prices to Asia to near record levels

HOT NEWS