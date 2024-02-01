SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a shipyard and underscored the importance of a strong naval force in "war preparations", state media KCNA said on Friday.

Kim's visit is being made public after North Korea tested its new submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM) on Sunday, firing an upgraded missile for the second time in a week and accelerating its navy's nuclear armament, according to state media.

"Strengthening naval force is the most important issue in pushing ahead with war preparations", KCNA cited Kim as saying during his visit to Nampho dockyard, a military shipbuilding base also referred to as Nampo.

Kim was briefed on various warship constructions for a new "huge plan" decided by the North Korean leadership, KCNA said, without elaborating.

KCNA said on Monday that Kim had inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine and discussed issues related to the manufacturing of other types of new warships, but gave no details.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)