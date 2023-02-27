Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

North Korea's Kim calls for agriculture reform amid food shortage woes

02/27/2023 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an agricultural production reform during a meeting on Monday with ruling party officials, state media reported on Tuesday, amid fears that the country's food shortage is worsening.

Kim said hitting grain production targets this year was a top priority and emphasized the importance of stable agriculture production during the second day of the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, according to state news agency KCNA.

His remark comes amid growing food shortage woes in the country.

Earlier this month, South Korea's Unification Ministry said the food situation in the North "seemed to have deteriorated."

The ministry said at that time that it was rare for North Korea to announce a special meeting on agriculture strategy which was slated for late February.

In his address at Monday's meeting, KCNA said Kim mentioned the "importance of the growth of the agricultural productive forces" in ensuring socialist construction.

North Korea is under strict international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:53pBOJ's Wakatabe warns secular stagnation risk has yet to pass
RE
05:45pAustralian Consumer Confidence Soft as Mood of Mortgage Holders Slumps
DJ
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.42% to 97.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 0.61% to $1.0611 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 1.03% to $1.2065 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Lost 0.16% to 136.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pYoutube says access issues for youtube tv and main app on living…
RE
05:34pFactbox-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election
RE
05:34pJury in Murdaugh trial to visit scene of crime
RE
05:32pNorth Korea's Kim calls for agriculture reform amid food shortage woes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
2Futures rise after Wall Street's worst weekly rout of 2023
3Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
4Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
5Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..

HOT NEWS