SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed practical issues in stepping up military cooperation with Russia's defence minister, state KCNA news agency said on Sunday.

During his visit to Russia, Kim inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers, hypersonic missiles and warships on Saturday, accompanied by Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

Kim and Shoigu "exchanged their constructive opinions on the practical issues arising in further strengthening the strategic and tactical coordination, cooperation and mutual exchange between the armed forces of the two countries and in the fields of their national defence and security," KCNA reported.

Kim also toured Russia's Pacific Sea Fleet equipped with strategic nuclear submarines among other military vessels, KCNA said, quoting him as praising the fleet for its contribution to peace in the region.

Earlier this month, North Korea launched its first operational "tactical nuclear attack submarine".

