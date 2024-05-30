SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Jong Un guided a demonstration drill of large-scale multiple rocket launchers, state media KCNA reported on Friday.
The drill was aimed at South Korea, KCNA added.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Chris Reese)
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Jong Un guided a demonstration drill of large-scale multiple rocket launchers, state media KCNA reported on Friday.
The drill was aimed at South Korea, KCNA added.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Chris Reese)
Wheat Futures Drop as Russia Weather Forecasts Moderate -- Daily Grain Highlights
Foreigners pull money out of EM portfolios after five months of inflows
Libya's NOC says Mellitah Oil able to drill new well in El Feel oilfield
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Okta, Paypal, Salesforce, Nvidia, Anglo American...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Volkswagen distributor D'Ieteren Q1 sales rises, keeps 2024 outlook; changes accounting method
Boeing to detail quality, training improvements in FAA meeting, sources say