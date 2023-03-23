The North's state news agency also confirmed it fired cruise missiles during the weapon test and firing drill that took place from March 21 to 23.
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Ju-min Park; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Friday it has tested a new nuclear underwater attack system under leader Kim Jong Un's guidance.
The North's state news agency also confirmed it fired cruise missiles during the weapon test and firing drill that took place from March 21 to 23.
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Ju-min Park; Editing by Leslie Adler)
'If not now, when?': Emotional Australian PM reveals next steps on Indigenous referendum