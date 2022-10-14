North Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations

The warning by an unnamed spokesman of the North's Korean People's Army (KPA) came a day after it fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea and hundreds of artillery rounds near the border with the South.

KPA frontline units conducted artillery firing on Friday to send a clear warning to "repeated provocation by the enemies in the front areas," the spokesman said in a statement carried by the North's official KCNA news agency.

"In the future, too, our army will never allow any provocation by the enemies escalating the military tension on the Korean Peninsula but take thorough and overwhelming military countermeasures," it said.

North Korea also flew warplanes close to the military border with the South on Friday, prompting the South to scramble fighter jets.

South Korea on Friday said its artillery fire was "regular, legitimate" exercise.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jack Kim; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)