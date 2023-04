North Korea says its status of nuclear weapons state is undeniable fact -KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign minister said on Friday that its status of nuclear weapons state will remain as undeniable fact, accusing the United States and other Group of Seven countries of interfering in its internal affairs by demanding denuclearisation, state media KCNA said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Chris Reese)