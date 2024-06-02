STORY: North Korea sent some 600 more balloons into South Korea overnight, Seoul said on Sunday (June 2), just days after the North sent balloons carrying excrement and trash over the border.

It's considered Pyongyang's latest move to rile its rival neighbor.

Footage from Yonhap News Television shows giant balloons landed in a residential area.

Military officers were seen inspecting them.

The balloons carried garbage such as cigarette butts, cloth, paper waste and plastic.

They were found across the capital from Saturday night to Sunday morning local time, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Authorities said the military was monitoring the starting point and conducting aerial reconnaissance to track down and collect the objects.

:: May 29, 2024

On Wednesday, North Korea sent hundreds of balloons carrying trash and excrement across the heavily fortified border, saying that they were "gifts of sincerity."

Seoul responded angrily, calling the move "base and dangerous."

Emergency alerts were issued in North Gyeongsang and Gangwon provinces and some parts of Seoul on Sunday, urging people not to come into contact with the balloons and to alert police.

The South's National Security Council standing committee is set to meet on Sunday to discuss whether to resume blasting loudspeakers at North Korea in response to the trash balloons, according to Yonhap's report citing the presidential office.

South Korea stopped blaring propaganda across the border in 2018 after a rare summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.