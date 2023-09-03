STORY: North Korea has conducted a simulated tactical nuclear attack drill that included two long-range cruise missiles, the KCNA state news agency said on Sunday (September 3).

It added that the exercise was to "warn enemies" the country would be prepared in case of nuclear war.

KCNA said the drill was successfully carried out on Saturday, when two cruise missiles carrying mock nuclear warheads were fired towards the West Sea of the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang also said it would bolster its military deterrence against the United States and South Korea.

South Korea's military said the claim of success could be an exaggeration as "not all of them succeeded," Seoul's Yonhap News reported, citing a senior official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The latest missile test came just after the joint annual exercises between South Korea and the U.S. came to a close on Thursday.

North Korea has been stepping up its military deterrence against Washington and Seoul.

And has criticized last month's summit agreement between the two on improving military cooperations.