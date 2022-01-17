Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

North Korea tested tactical guided missiles on Monday - KCNA

01/17/2022 | 04:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programmes.

The report came a day after South Korea's military said North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from an airport in its capital city of Pyongyang.

The North's official KCNA news agency said a test of tactical guided missiles was conducted by the Academy of Defence Science from the country's west, in which the system "precisely hit an island target" off the east coast.

"The test-fire was aimed to selectively evaluate tactical guided missiles being produced and deployed and to verify the accuracy of the weapon system," KCNA said.

It "confirmed the accuracy, security and efficiency of the operation of the weapon system under production."

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Howard Goller and David Gregorio)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39pSeven dead in crackdown on anti-coup rallies in Sudan -medics
RE
04:26pNew Zealand business outlook and demand weakens in Q4
RE
04:25pNorth Korea tested tactical guided missiles on Monday - KCNA
RE
04:21pFormer Ukrainian president lands in Kyiv to face treason case
RE
04:21pBritain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
RE
04:21pBritain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
RE
04:19pU.S. condemns deadly Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi; UAE reserves right to respond
RE
04:12pFormer Ukrainian president lands in Kyiv to face treason case
RE
04:07pBank of Japan to flag rising price pressure, maintain ultra-easy policy
RE
03:47pUkraine says EU allows resumption of imports of Ukrainian poultry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
2Unilever Looking to Reposition Portfolio After GSK Consumer Healthcare ..
3Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
4China's digital yuan wallets swell but usage lags
5Fraport : Traffic Figures 2021

HOT NEWS