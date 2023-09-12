Kim said his first visit to Russia in four years marks a clear show of strategic importance between the two countries, according to news agency Yonhap.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at the border town of Khasan in Russia early Tuesday morning, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.
