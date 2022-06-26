North Koreans shown scorning U.S. in war anniversary
06/26/2022 | 03:08am EDT
STORY: The video, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed North Korean workers, trade union members and officials visiting the Central Class Education House in Pyongyang on Thursday, looking at displays related to the Korean War and anti-U.S. propaganda, then chanting anti-U.S. slogans outdoors.
The anniversary on Saturday came amid concerns Pyongyang could conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test, which U.S. and South Korean officials have said could take place "any time" now.