Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

North Kosovo Serbs quit state jobs in licence plate protest

11/05/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Local Serbs decide to leave Kosovo institutions, in Zvecan

MITROVICA, Kosovo (Reuters) -Minority Serbs in the north of Kosovo said on Saturday they were quitting their posts in state institutions including the government, police and courts to protest Pristina's order for them to start using Kosovo vehicle licence plates.

The long-running licence plate row has stoked tensions between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo, which gained independence in 2008 and is home to a small ethnic Serb minority in the north that is backed by Belgrade.

Following a meeting of Serb political representatives in the north of Kosovo, Minister of Communities and Returns Goran Rakic said he was resigning from his post in the Pristina government.

He told reporters that fellow representatives of the 50,000-strong Serb minority in the north had also quit their jobs in municipal administrations, the courts, police, and the parliament and government in Pristina.

Rakic said they would not consider returning unless Pristina abolishes the order for them to switch their old car licence plates, which date to the 1990s when Kosovo was a part of Serbia, to Kosovo state plates.

They also demanded the formation of a union of Serb municipalities giving Serb-majority districts greater autonomy, he said.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti urged the Serbs not to "boycott or abandon Kosovo's institutions".

"They serve all of us, every single one of you. Don't fall prey to political manipulations and geopolitical games," Kurti added in a Facebook post.

An interior ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters some police units were extending shifts to up to 12 hours from the normal eight to make up for the absence of the Serb officers.

Blerim Vela, chief-of-staff to Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, tweeted that Belgrade "is coercing and inciting Kosovo Serbs to abandon their jobs in Kosovo institutions".

In Serbia, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said her government "stands by our brave and proud people in Kosovo".

Kosovo's government has said it will start issuing fines this month to Serb drivers using old pre-independence plates, and will confiscate vehicles that have not had their registration numbers changed by April 21, 2023.

Kosovo's main backers, the United States and the European Union, have urged Kurti to postpone implementing the car plates ruling for another 10 months but he has refused.

(Reporting by Additional reporting by Fatos Bytyci in PristinaWriting by Ivana SekularacEditing by Helen Popper)

By Fedja Grulovic


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINES INC. 1.82% 1565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.11% 90.79 Delayed Quote.-73.01%
Latest news "Economy"
01:21pBerkshire Hathaway could boost earnings after Occidental accounting change
RE
12:50pDeadly fire rips through nightclub in Russia
RE
12:48pNorth Kosovo Serbs quit state jobs in licence plate protest
RE
12:33pPrisoners' families hold small protest in Bahrain during pope visit
RE
12:26pSeven feared dead in helicopter crash in southern Italy, police say
RE
12:17pGerman chancellor scholz: based on our calculations we will quic…
RE
12:16pPresident Raisi says Iran thwarted U.S. destabilisation
RE
12:02pGerman chancellor scholz: we have to avoid chinese loans to deve…
RE
11:43aGerman chancellor scholz, asked about china, says we need to div…
RE
11:38aActivists glue themselves to Goya paintings in Spanish climate protest
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire Hathaway posts quarterly loss as stock holdings fall
2From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
3North Kosovo Serbs quit state jobs in licence plate protest
4C919 narrowbody jet to make its first public appearance at China air sh..
5Bayer : Detailed data from pivotal studies with aflibercept 8 mg demons..

HOT NEWS