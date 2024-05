May 08, 2024 at 02:43 pm EDT

SKOPJE (Reuters) - North Macedonia's right-wing opposition party VMRO-DPMNE held a strong lead in Wednesday's parliamentary elections, with 34% of votes after 23% of votes counted, election commission results showed.

The ruling Social Democrats (SDSM) trailed with 11.55% of votes.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Edward McAllister)