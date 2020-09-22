North Park University : Appoints Dr. Cynthia Hudson as New Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park) appoints Dr. Cynthia Hudson as its Dean of School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Bringing exemplary achievements in scholarship and service, Dr. Hudson succeeds Dr. Linda Duncan's over four decades of service.

"Dr. Hudson models Christian higher education and the School's values of collaborative, skillful, passionate, ethical, and knowledgeable," said North Park's Provost Craig Johnson.

Complementing North Park's mission of preparing students for lives of significance and service, Dr. Hudson brings experience as both a military and civilian nurse across the United States and Germany. Board-certified as a Public Health Clinical Nurse Specialist and as a Nurse Educator, Dr. Hudson will carry on Dr. Duncan's philosophy of serving the community and the underserved.

"With more than 30 years of academic nursing, practice, and research experience, Dr. Hudson will lead faculty in equipping students with the skills and readiness to work in the healthcare industry," added Johnson.

Beginning in 2011, Dr. Hudson served in administrative roles. Since 2016 she served as the founding director and chief academic officer for the University of Houston-Victoria nursing program overseeing the development and national accreditation of a new nursing program after serving as the dean at Langston University School of Nursing and Health Professions.

Dr. Hudson's published work and presentations include childhood obesity, academic clinical partnerships to service the underserved, and interprofessional education. For North Park students advancing their credentials from a RN to BSN degree, Dr. Hudson will impart her experience to faculty in teaching strategies geared for RN to BSN students.

Actively involved in professional organizations, Dr. Hudson is the editor-in-chief of Nursing: Research and Reviews and has served as a vice-president of the Association of Community Health Nurse Educators.

Dr. Hudson received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Duquesne University, a Masters of Arts in Management & Supervision from Central Michigan University, a Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Pittsburgh, a postmaster's certificate in Public Health Nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a Doctorate in Nursing Science from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. She completed post-doctoral studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

