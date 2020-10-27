Log in
North Texas Food Bank Concludes Historic Collin County Peanut Butter Drive

10/27/2020 | 06:08pm EDT

Dallas, TX, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our region, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) alongside several Collin County City Officials and organizations teamed up to reimagine the annual Spread the Hope Collin County Peanut Butter Drive. This year, in addition to requesting jars of physical peanut butter, individuals and organizations were also able to peanut butter virtually via an online platform. Thanks to the generosity of the community, 287,297 pounds of peanut butter was collected to help feed our hungry neighbors.

The North Texas Food Bank is especially grateful for the following partners who helped to raise the most funds in this effort:

Amerisource Bergen

GEICO

Harley-Davidson

NTT DATA

Pharmaceutical Strategies Group

Toyota

Liberty Mutual

Ryan LLC

H.E.B.

And more…

 “We have seen record numbers of people facing hunger this year – many for the first time,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Thanks to a caring community, the 2020 Spread the Hope Collin County Peanut Butter Drive was more successful than ever. With peanut butter being a top requested item, we are thrilled to provide this kid-friendly choice to our neighbors in need.”

 Food insecurity rates were at their lowest levels early in the year, unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic initiated unprecedented unemployment numbers which have impacted food security tremendously. According to projections from Feeding America, NTFB’s 13-county service area is set to have almost 1 million food insecure people.

“Mayor LaRosiliere, City of Plano said, I continue to be amazed by the effort of our community and the North Texas Food Bank in their unwavering commitment to serve the food insecure families of Collin County.  A big thanks to all who came together during this difficult time.” 

To support the North Texas Food Bank, visit NTFB.org

 

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

Anna Kurian
North Texas Food Bank 
214.724.6565
annak@ntfb.org

