North West Agriculture and Rural Development donates over thirty culled cattle for poverty alleviation programme, 10 Sept

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will on Thursday, 10 September 2020 donate over thirty (30) culled cattle to provincial Department of Social Development as part of its food relief programme.

A total of 31 cattle will be slaughtered and the meat will be distributed to feed the needy and those who have been severely affected by the extended COVID-19 lockdown across the North West Province.

Working with the provincial Department of Social Development, deserving households will be identified and the meat will be distributed to them especially child-headed homes.

The gesture of donating the meat is to contribute towards fighting food and nutrition insecurity and restoring the dignity of the most vulnerable people in the province.

Members of the media are therefore invited to cover the handing over ceremony scheduled to be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, 10 September 2020

Venue: Potchefstroom College of Agriculture

Time: 14h00

Enquiries:

Ms Emelda Setlhako

Tel: 018 389 5684

Cell: 060 745 4020

Email: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za(link sends e-mail)