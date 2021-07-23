North's special status under the protocol must be built on to attract investment and create jobs

23 July, 2021 - by Caoimhe Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the north's special status under the protocol and continued access to the EU single market to attract investment and create jobs here needs to be built on.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

'The protocol provides businesses here with unique access to both the EU and British single markets and creates potential competitive advantages.

'New foreign direct investment opportunities are now beginning to emerge because of our dual market access.

'The Chief Executive of Invest NI has spoken of greater clarity emerging on the opportunities and frictions of the protocol.

'Political and diplomatic efforts are needed to resolve the issues that emerged with the change in trading arrangements, there are structures through the Joint Committee to do so, however it is also clear that the protocol provides vital protections for businesses here and protects important all island supply chains.

'We need to see a greater focus on helping businesses identify opportunities, particularly from the Economy minister and department, to take advantage of our special economic status under the protocol of continued access to the EU single market, to attract investment and create jobs here.'