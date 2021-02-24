North/south trade vital to West Tyrone - Brogan

24 February, 2021

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said continuing all-island trade is essential to the economy of west Tyrone.

The West Tyrone MLA was speaking after addressing the Assembly during a debate about all-island trade and the importance of the Protocol.

Nicola Brogan said:

'Farming and food production are a major part of the local economy in West Tyrone and much of our economic activity relies on all island trade.

'This trade must be protected from any adverse impact by Brexit.

'Every year, more than 400,000 pigs move from the south to the north for processing, around 50,000 lambs reared in the north are exported south while over 800 million litres of milk travel back and forth as part of a trade that's worth £1.3 billion.

'The protocol provides necessary protections and needs to be implemented in full.

'This agreement with the EU supports island-wide markets while at the same time protecting trade with both Britain and Europe.'