NorthCoast Asset Management Celebrates the First Year of the Sierpinski Tactical Growth Strategy

This month marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Sierpinski Tactical Growth strategy which is offered exclusively by NorthCoast Asset Management. Managed in partnership with Sierpinski Capital Management, the strategy offers a quantamental approach to investing which relies significantly on the independent investment research of Hedgeye Risk Management.

The Sierpinski Tactical Growth strategy is a multi-asset, core portfolio diversifier built to grow capital and provide downside risk management. Portfolio management is provided by Makis Kaketsis, a Founder and the CIO of Sierpinski Capital Management.

Along with a premier Hedgeye research subscription, Sierpinski has extensive, fully compliant access to all Hedgeye resources. Sierpinski was formed in 2019 and is co-owned by some owners of Hedgeye. Learn more at https://www.northcoastam.com/sierpinski/.

“NorthCoast is thrilled to reach this milestone with Sierpinski Tactical Growth. We look forward to continuing to deliver the strategy to investors and institutions as an effective and thoughtful option for Hedgeye subscribers,” said Brian Moonan, NorthCoast’s Managing Director and Head of Institution and Advisor Sales.

About NorthCoast

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC is an Investment Advisor registered with the SEC. Founded in 1988 and based in Greenwich, CT, NorthCoast specializes in quantitative research and managing rules-based investment programs for clients and institutions around the world. NorthCoast Asset Management is the exclusive manager for the Sierpinski Tactical Growth strategy.

About Sierpinski Capital Management

Sierpinski Capital Management (SCM) launched in January of 2020 and utilizes the investment research output of Hedgeye Risk Management. Makis Kaketsis, who is the CEO and Founder of the fund, has over 20 years of experience across a broad range of strategies and asset classes. SCM employs both quantamental long/short and long-only strategies, which utilize a Singular Portfolio Construction approach that brings together both stocks and factors. The firm is resourced by over 40 fundamental research analysts and data scientists via a strategic relationship with Hedgeye. The depth of resource provides the strategy with robust single stock analysis and a proprietary factor allocation model, all powered by real time data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005761/en/