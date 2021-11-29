NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Expands Management Team with Appointment of Adam Lynch as Vice President, Corporate Development and External Affairs

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic applications and medical imaging, today announced the appointment of Adam D. Lynch as Vice President, Corporate Development and External Affairs. In this new position, he brings to the Company more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, most recently as interim Chief Financial Officer for a 200-bed acute care hospital. Mr. Lynch will report to NorthStar President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Merrick.

Adam Lynch, Vice President, Corporate Development and External Affairs, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (Photo: Business Wire)

“Adam’s strong leadership and proven experience in driving successful corporate development outcomes position him as a key contributor to NorthStar’s continued growth as we expand awareness and availability of our domestically produced and environmentally sound medical radioisotope products with U.S. health systems,” said Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar. “As a key member of our leadership team, Adam will initially focus on working with health systems and other key stakeholders to help them realize the benefits of using technetium-99m (Tc-99m) derived from domestically produced, non-uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99). Tc-99m is the most widely used medical imaging radioisotope, used in 40,000 patient procedures daily. Access to reliable, sustainable and diversified Tc-99m supply is of paramount importance for U.S. healthcare, the economy and the environment. Adam’s strategic acumen and in-depth experience in healthcare, business and finance will help advance NorthStar in our next stage of corporate growth across the radiopharmaceutical industry, and we welcome him to the team.”

“NorthStar has established itself as a leader in the rapidly expanding radiopharmaceutical sector by developing and delivering innovative solutions for reliable medical radioisotope supply,” said Mr. Lynch. “I’m excited at the opportunity to be part of this impressive team at a pivotal moment in its growth, and look forward to contributing my strategic corporate development and finance experience to expand access to medical radioisotopes produced in the United States that are critical for healthcare. Together, we can ensure that we meet the needs of health systems across the country and the many millions of patients who can benefit from NorthStar’s products.”

Prior to joining NorthStar, Mr. Lynch served as an executive for Humboldt Park Health, which he led through the initial surge and secondary uptick in COVID-19 positive inpatients. Simultaneously, Mr. Lynch completed a $32.3 million financing and directed advocacy for what became $36.3 million in COVID-19 relief aid. Previously, he managed the divestiture of five business units for Northwestern Medicine and, as Group VP, oversaw post-merger integration for the Illinois Health and Hospital Association. Mr. Lynch has been an innovator in the healthcare industry. He launched the MetroChicago Health Information Exchange and was instrumental in the development of a health insurance company. Earlier roles included serving as Vice President at Principle Valuation, a specialty healthcare valuation and advisory firm and Citadel Group Limited, where he developed and invested more than $1.5 billion in medical real estate. Mr. Lynch has been recognized by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) with a Regent Award and is a Crain’s Chicago 40 under 40 honoree. He is a former Regional Executive of Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and Past President of the First Illinois Chapter. Mr. Lynch is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage nuclear medicine company that manufactures and distributes diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The Company’s proprietary state-of-the art technology and proven management team have propelled it to the forefront of U.S. medical radioisotope production as the sole domestic producer of the diagnostic imaging radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99). Mo-99 is used to generate technetium-99m (Tc-99m), the standard of care in diagnostic imaging to assess the extent and severity of heart disease and cancer. NorthStar’s unique Mo-99 production process is non-uranium based and environmentally friendly. NorthStar is expanding its industry-leading position in the emerging area of therapeutic radioisotopes, which are used in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy to treat cancer, respiratory and other diseases. Using first-in-kind and environmentally-sound electron accelerator technology, NorthStar is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of therapeutic radioisotopes actinium-225 (Ac-225) and copper-67 (Cu-67). For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive radiopharmaceutical portfolio, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

