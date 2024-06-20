STORY: :: Residents in northeast India grapple

with heavy floods and landslides

:: Guwahati, India

:: Officials say over 30 people have

died from extreme weather events

:: June 20, 2024

More than 160,000 people have been affected in Assam, with waters surpassing the danger level in the Kopili, one of the largest tributaries of the vast Brahmaputra river.

In Assam's main city of Guwahati--which lies on the Brahmaputra--residents faced difficult conditions with roads inundated.

More than 30 people in the state have died since the end of May in floods and landslides brought by heavy rain, officials said.