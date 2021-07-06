Northern Ireland Executive : Vaccine Certification - FAQs

Below are FAQs in relation to the Vaccine Certificate

This current process is an interim measure. We will prioritise certificates for people travelling to countries where proof of vaccine is necessary to ensure entry and avoid self isolation while in the country.

It is important the public check the Foreign Office Travel advice website and determine what is necessary for entry to that country by UK citizens

We will only issue certificates if there is no alternative entry requirement and to avoid self isolation when there

If there are alternative requirements the individual should explore those also

You should apply a minimum of three days before departure however it is strongly recommended you apply as soon as you can for dates up to and including 19th July

You will get an email confirming your collection date and time. You cannot collect your certificates earlier than the allocated slot. Please ensure you bring suitable documentation with you as stipulated in the collection confirmation email.

Unfortunately it is not possible to process a request in that timeframe.

You must register an account on NIDirect for each traveller. If you apply under your own account, the certificate will be in your name.

I am going on holiday on 20th July. Can I apply?

This interim arrangement only applies to travel up to and including travel on 19 July. We will announce details of further arrangements shortly

Please refer to our website http://www.health-ni.gov.uk/ where any updates will be hosted.

If you travel to an amber destination you will need to undertake a covid testing regime on return home, which includes self-isolation for 10 days regardless of proof of vaccine.

If you travel to a red country you will have to follow the rules around managed isolation in a quarantine hotel.

Further details are available on NIDirect - Travel advice and guidance | nidirect

It is advisable that the individual travelling collects the certificate, however if this is not possible the person collecting the certificate must have documentation for the individual travelling so this can be checked against the certificate

For counter-fraud purposes it is very unlikely that countries will accept this as proof of vaccine.

The aim is to have the new system available from 20 July onwards

We are prioritising certificates for people travelling to countries where proof of vaccine is necessary to gain entry and avoid the need to self isolate while in the country.

It is important the public check the Foreign Office Travel advice website and determine what is necessary for entry to that country by UK citizens and to avoid isolation while there

We will only issue certificates if there is no alternative entry requirement

If there are alternative requirements the individual should explore those also

PCR tests for travel purposes are taken at cost to individuals.

Yes. Travellers are encouraged to equip themselves with a negative PCR result before travelling, whether they have a vaccination certificate or not.

The certificate has no legal standing and should not be considered as a valid travel document. It is only evidence that two doses of covid 19 vaccines have been administered to an individual. Responsibility lies with the individual travelling to be fully aware of restrictions for the country being visited and for when they return home.

Further details are available on NIDirect - Travel advice and guidance | nidirect

Share this page