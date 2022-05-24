Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Northern Ireland amnesty law angers families who say they will be denied justice

05/24/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News conference after publication of the report into 1971 Belfast shootings, in Belfast

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government pushed ahead with plans to offer an amnesty to former soldiers and individuals involved in decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland as victims say the new law will deprive them of justice.

Unresolved crimes from Northern Ireland's three decades of confrontation between Irish nationalist militants, pro-British "loyalist" paramilitaries and the British military that killed around 3,600 people remain a contentious issue more than two decades after a peace deal was struck.

Lawmakers in Britain's parliament for the first time on Tuesday discussed the proposed new law, which would create a committee offering immunity to anyone who cooperates with investigations to help families find out what happened in hundreds of unsolved murders.

The government has said any individual who genuinely cooperates with the inquiries will be granted immunity. If individuals do not cooperate, they could still be prosecuted.

Relatives of the victims angrily rejected what they said would result in an amnesty for killers and rapists. Protesters wearing white masks carried a coffin bearing the word "justice" outside parliament as lawmakers debated the law.

Christine Duffy, 52, whose 15-year-old brother was killed when a plastic bullet hit his heart in north Belfast in 1989, said the new law would deprive her of her hopes that his killer would one day stand trial.

"Murder is murder and anyone who commits it should be held accountable," she said outside parliament. "My brother is entitled to justice and this law means he will never get it."

Introducing the new law, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said the legislation will put information recovery "at its core" as prosecutions linked to the violence are increasingly unlikely to result in convictions.

Britain's plans have been consistently opposed by Northern Ireland's main Irish nationalist and pro-British unionist parties, victims' groups and the Irish government.

    Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said Dublin had serious concerns and could not support the bill. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, whose party won the most seats in Northern Irish elections last month, told Reuters the provisions affording an amnesty to British soldiers "would make a despot blush."

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Andrew MacAskill


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55aGold gains for 5th straight session as dollar, yields retreat
RE
10:54aTedros re-elected as WHO director general - German minister
RE
10:52aFormer White House press secretary to join MSNBC cable network -statement
RE
10:52aExplainer-Ukraine looks for ways to get its grain out
RE
10:48aEngland detects 14 more cases of monkeypox
RE
10:45aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:43aExclusive-Sri Lanka's prime minister says will slash expenditure in new budget
RE
10:42aU.S. Mid-Atlantic Factory Activity Contracted in May -- Richmond Fed
DJ
10:42aRalph Lauren Sees FX Decreasing 2023 Revenue -- Currency Comment
DJ
10:37aSri lanka's prime minister says country will seek fertiliser, me…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump as Snap cracks rally, Lagarde lifts euro
2Oh Snap! Social media firms sink after bleak warning from Snapchat pare..
3Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
4Trial Scheduled For April 2024 In BMS Patent Case Against AstraZeneca R..
5UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities

HOT NEWS