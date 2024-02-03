STORY: "I confirm that I am willing to take up the Office of First Minister and I affirm the pledge of Office as set out and scheduled forward to the Northern Ireland Act 1998."

Northern Ireland lawmakers elected an Irish nationalist as First Minister for the first time on Saturday.

Michelle O'Neill's ascent to the role is the latest sign of the increasing popularity across the island of her Sinn Fein party, which now believes its ultimate dream of a united Ireland may be "within touching distance."

Her election is a historic milestone in a province established a century ago to ensure the dominance of pro-British unionists.

O'Neill's elevation is the delayed result of a watershed 2022 election.

It was made possible this week when arch-rival, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ended a two-year boycott of the region's power-sharing government that had threatened the political settlement underpinning a 1998 peace deal.

On the streets of Belfast, residents were pleased to have a government restored.

"I think it's about time. I think that's what probably most people would say. It's been such a gap and a lull in not having any degree of government whatsoever. And it's been very detrimental to everyone involved. I think it's been a lot of just kinda childish politics going on behind the scenes and a bit of a, you know, not a kind of a thought for the country as a whole. And that's ultimately what my issue with it all is."

While Sinn Fein has talked up the prospect of unity, politicians in Northern Ireland are under intense pressure to deliver on bread-and-butter issues after the two-year hiatus put pressure on already stretched public services.

As the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), Sinn Fein was long shunned by the political establishment on both sides of the border.

It is now the most popular party in the Irish republic ahead of elections due next year.

O'Neill is among a new generation of Sinn Fein politicians not directly involved in the region's decades-long bloody conflict between Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland and pro-British unionists wanting to remain in the United Kingdom.

A referendum on unity is at the discretion of the British government. Opinion polls consistently show a clear majority in favor of remaining part of the United Kingdom.