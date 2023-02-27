Northern Ireland's DUP leader: We are studying new Brexit deal texts

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern
Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday said his
party was now studying the legal texts published earlier in the
day setting out proposed new post-Brexit trading arrangements
agreed between Britain and the EU.
"The DUP will want to study the detail of what has been
published today as well as examining the detail of any and all
underpinning legal texts. Where necessary we stand ready to
engage with the government in order to seek further
clarification, re-working or change as required," Jeffrey
Donaldson said in a statement.
"There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of
our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Muvija M, Editing by
William James)