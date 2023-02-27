Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Northern Ireland's DUP leader: We are studying new Brexit deal texts

02/27/2023 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday said his party was now studying the legal texts published earlier in the day setting out proposed new post-Brexit trading arrangements agreed between Britain and the EU.

"The DUP will want to study the detail of what has been published today as well as examining the detail of any and all underpinning legal texts. Where necessary we stand ready to engage with the government in order to seek further clarification, re-working or change as required," Jeffrey Donaldson said in a statement.

"There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Muvija M, Editing by William James)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. 0.37% 63.19 Delayed Quote.6.91%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.36% 0.87969 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
Latest news "Economy"
12:40pNorthern Ireland's DUP leader: We are studying new Brexit deal texts
RE
12:35pWall Street edges higher after last week's rout
RE
12:33pU.S. wheat sinks to 17-month low; corn, soy also weak
RE
12:31pPortugal's Millennium bcp 2022 profit jumps 50%
RE
12:29pUS oil drilling falls in response to lower prices: Kemp
RE
12:28pU.S. watchdog shutters mortgage outfit as high court case looms
RE
12:25pPalantir cuts around 2% of its workforce
RE
12:21pFrance's Macron calls Wagner Group 'life insurance of failing regimes' in Africa
RE
12:20pExclusive-U.S. Labor Department probes Hearthside Food Solutions for possible child labor violations -sources
RE
12:16pA risk taken, UK's Sunak announces the Windsor Framework
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
3Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..
4Boom, bust or a bit of both: US, global economies are a confounding mix
5Futures rise after Wall Street's worst weekly rout of 2023

HOT NEWS