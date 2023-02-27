Northern Ireland's DUP leader: We are studying new Brexit deal texts

Jeffrey Donaldson said that in broad terms it was clear that significant progress had been secured across a number of areas on the trade rules for Northern Ireland but that key issues of concern remain.

"The DUP will want to study the detail of what has been published today as well as examining the detail of any and all underpinning legal texts. Where necessary we stand ready to engage with the government in order to seek further clarification, re-working or change as required," Donaldson said in a statement.

"There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland."

The DUP has boycotted Northern Ireland's regional assembly for the last year in protest at the post-Brexit checks between Britain and Northern Ireland, and Donaldson said on Monday that this "principled position" had been vindicated.

He said the party would assess the new arrangements against the "seven tests" it had drawn up during the negotiation and this would decide whether the deal "respects and restores Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom."

