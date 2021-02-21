Log in
Northern Ireland's DUP to take legal action against Brexit deal

02/21/2021
DUBLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Members of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party are set to take part in legal action challenging part of Britain's divorce deal with the European Union, the party said on Sunday.

The DUP oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol, which covers post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, because it creates barriers between the British region and the rest of the United Kingdom.

The protocol was designed to protect the European Union's single market without creating a land border on the island of Ireland.

Leader Arlene Foster, Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds and members of parliament Jeffrey Donaldson and Sammy Wilson will join in the action challenging the protocol, a DUP statement said.

They will be "joining other likeminded unionists from across the United Kingdom as named parties in judicial review proceedings challenging the Northern Ireland Protocol’s compatibility with Act of Union 1800, the Northern Ireland Act of 1998 and the Belfast Agreement," the statement said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
