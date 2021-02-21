Northern Ireland's DUP to take legal action against Brexit deal

DUBLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Members of Northern Ireland's
Democratic Unionist Party are set to take part in legal action
challenging part of Britain's divorce deal with the European
Union, the party said on Sunday.
The DUP oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol, which covers
post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, because
it creates barriers between the British region and the rest of
the United Kingdom.
The protocol was designed to protect the European Union's
single market without creating a land border on the island of
Ireland.
Leader Arlene Foster, Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds and members
of parliament Jeffrey Donaldson and Sammy Wilson will join in
the action challenging the protocol, a DUP statement said.
They will be "joining other likeminded unionists from across
the United Kingdom as named parties in judicial review
proceedings challenging the Northern Ireland Protocol’s
compatibility with Act of Union 1800, the Northern Ireland Act
of 1998 and the Belfast Agreement," the statement said.
