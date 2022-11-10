Advanced search
Northern Ireland will hold an election in early 2023 - UK minister

11/10/2022
Britain's new cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street, London

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said on Thursday there would be an election in the province in the first three months of next year after Britain pushed back a deadline to call a new vote.

"I've given myself two periods of six weeks ... that simply means the first three months of next year," Heaton-Harris said on Sky News.

(Reporting by Muvija M., writing by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
