Northern Ireland will hold an election in early 2023 - UK minister
11/10/2022 | 02:38am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said on Thursday there would be an election in the province in the first three months of next year after Britain pushed back a deadline to call a new vote.
"I've given myself two periods of six weeks ... that simply means the first three months of next year," Heaton-Harris said on Sky News.
