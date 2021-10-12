Log in
Northern Irish Brexit protocol on trade must change- UK's Frost

10/12/2021 | 10:49am EDT
Conservative Party conference in Manchester

LISBON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish protocol, which governs post-Brexit trade in the province, must change, British Brexit minister David Frost said on Tuesday, amid complaints of business disruption since the United Kingdom left the European Union.

"The protocol is not working," he said during a speech in Lisbon. "It has to change."

(Reporting by Catarina Demony in Lisbon and Kylie MacLellan in London; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
