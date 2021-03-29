Northlane Capital Partners : Invests in Empower Community Care

Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”) announced today that it has made an investment in Empower Community Care (“Empower”), a leading global behavioral health organization responsible for distributing evidence-based programs and technologies. With 75 employees serving 800+ customers across 45 U.S. states and 17 countries, Empower’s mission is to transform the lives of troubled youth, adults, their families and communities. NCP invested in partnership with Empower’s existing management team, led by co-CEOs Josh Glade and Logan Greenspan and co-Founder Keller Strother.

“We are excited to partner with NCP and execute on our shared vision of growing the Empower platform. NCP provides valuable resources and domain expertise that will enable us to accelerate our ability to improve services available to vulnerable populations,” said Josh Glade, co-CEO of Empower.

Logan Greenspan, co-CEO of Empower, added, “We are confident that the strategic relationship with NCP will further enhance Empower’s ability to make investments in the platform to better serve the growing need for evidence-based programs. We are proud of our scientifically-proven treatments and are confident that those capabilities will only improve as a result of this new partnership.”

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Empower consists of three business units: MST Services (“MST”), Orbis Partners (“Orbis”), and Evidenced Based Associates (“EBA”). MST provides a full suite of training and support for Multisystemic Therapy®, a scientifically-proven program that addresses the needs of troubled youth, their families, and caregivers through community-based interventions. Orbis delivers a software-based assessment and case management tool used to help at-risk youth populations. EBA assists state and county agencies in the selection, evaluation, implementation, and ongoing supervision of evidence-based programs. Additional information is available at www.empowercommunitycare.com.

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, noted, “Empower is the leader in a niche within the behavioral health market where we can utilize our industry expertise to help create value. We are committed to working alongside the Empower team to continue to broaden Empower’s capabilities and increase access to evidence-based services and technologies for at-risk populations.”

Scott Kauffman, Partner at NCP, added, “Empower has an excellent reputation of generating positive outcomes for communities, supported by 30+ years of clinically-proven results. We look forward to working with Josh, Logan, and Keller to expand the company’s treatment services and supporting the company through its next phase of growth.”

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.5 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry-leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. NCP was recently named to Inc.'s 2020 Private Equity 50 list of the top founder-friendly private equity firms and Grady Campbell’s 2021 list of Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.

