Northrop raises annual outlook as results beat on nuclear programs, radar demand

April 29 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp raised
its full-year sales and earnings outlook as the U.S. weapon
maker's quarterly results topped estimates on Thursday, helped
by higher demand for its nuclear programs and missile-warning
radars.
Shares were up slightly in pre-market trading on Thursday to
$340.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a flat defense budget
for 2022, despite calls from progressive Democrats to cut
Pentagon spending, removing a potential hurdle to profits at
defense companies, including Northrop.
"Our team booked competitive new awards and generated higher
sales, earnings and cash," Chief Executive Officer Kathy Warden
said in a statement.
Northrop said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings per
share between $24 and $24.50, up from its prior range of $23.15
to $23.65, and above analysts' average estimate of $23.65,
according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company raised it 2021 sales outlook to between $35.3
billion and $35.7 billion from $35.1 billion to $35.5 billion.
Sales in Northrop's space systems business jumped 29% to
$2.52 billion and operating income surged 37% to $276 million,
aided by the production ramp up of its GBSD intercontinental
ballistic missiles and higher demand for Next Gen OPIR
missile-warning radars.
Sales in Northrop's aeronautics systems unit, which makes
the center fuselage for the F-35 jets, rose 5% to $2.99 billion,
while operating income increased 17% to $308 million in the
first quarter ended March 31.
Higher demand in the F-35 program and E-2 early warning
aircraft boosted sales in the unit, the company said.
Excluding the sale of its IT services business, Northrop
earned $6.57 per share in the quarter, up from $5.15 per share a
year earlier, topping analysts' average estimate of $5.48 per
share.
Total sales rose 6% to $9.16 billion, beating Wall Street's
estimate of $8.53 billion.
The company order backlog at the end of the quarter was to
$79.3 billion.
