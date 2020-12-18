Northstar Capital : Invests in Fresche Solutions

Northstar Capital (“Northstar”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in Fresche Solutions (“Fresche”), a portfolio company of American Pacific Group (“APG”).

Fresche, a Montreal-based company, provides a suite of software and service solutions that help modernize and transform IT applications and systems. Founded in 1976, Fresche helps clients meet business and IT goals by providing products and services that span the complete application modernization and management spectrum. For more information on Fresche, please visit www.freschesolutions.com.

About Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 140 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. For more information, please visit www.northstarcapital.com.

About American Pacific Group

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco-based private equity firm with $450 million of capital under management that pursues control investment opportunities primarily in North America. It focuses on complex businesses and transactions across sectors with a particular focus on technology. Together, with management teams and in-house operating partners, American Pacific Group drives sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through the “Q Process”, a proprietary and tested approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com.

