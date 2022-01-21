Log in
Northstar Capital Invests in LumiSource, LLC

01/21/2022 | 11:40am EST
Northstar Capital (“Northstar”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in LumiSource, LLC (“LumiSource”), a portfolio company of CID Capital (“CID”).

Founded in 1997, LumiSource is a leading full-service supplier in the home décor and furnishings industry, selling stylish and affordable products across living, dining, office, and lighting categories. The Company is a nationally recognized designer, supplying to some of the nation’s top e-commerce and traditional retailers. Based in Elk Grove Village, IL, LumiSource has additional warehouses throughout the United States, Canada, and the UK with two permanent showrooms in Las Vegas, NV and High Point, NC. For more information on LumiSource, please visit https://lumisource.com/.

Northstar provided debt and an equity co-investment to help CID finance the transaction. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with experienced management teams and private equity sponsors to help good companies become even better. LumiSource is the twentieth platform investment in Fund VII, a $500 million committed parallel fund strategy consisting of Northstar Mezzanine Partners VII L.P. and Northstar Mezzanine Partners SBIC L.P.

About Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 150 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. Northstar invests in a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer, business services, food and agriculture, outsourcing, and distribution. For more information, please visit www. northstarcapital.com

About CID Capital

CID Capital is a long-standing private equity group that makes control investments in high-quality, lower-middle market companies that have shown a track record of success. For companies that have reached a performance level that finds them transitioning beyond being an entrepreneurial business, CID delivers the planning, experience, resources and capital to overcome critical constraints and build long-term value. For more information, please visit https://cidcap.com/.


