STOCKHOLM/BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Northvolt could invest around 3-5 billion euros in its planned battery plant in Germany and receive around half a billion euros in subsidies, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A German economy ministry spokesperson said the amount of funding for the plant had not yet been decided but that it would likely be made up of a variety of different instruments. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)