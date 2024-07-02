COPENHAGEN, July 2 (Reuters) - Swedish lithium-ion battery manufacturer Northvolt said on Tuesday it was conducting a strategic review, including evaluation of timelines and capital allocation.

"A strategic review is underway at Northvolt, to be concluded in the autumn, involving evaluation of timelines and capital allocation to ensure we are pursuing the most effective build-out of capacity possible," it said in a statement.

The company, which has raised billions of dollars and is mulling an initial public offering, faces a

slowdown

in demand for electric vehicles, due to factors such as high energy costs and rising raw material prices.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen)