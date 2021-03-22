Northwell Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Management

Maxine Carrington, Joe Moscola tapped for expanded leadership roles.

Northwell Health has appointed Maxine Carrington as senior vice president and chief human resources officer to lead the people strategy and support the needs of the 75,000-member organization, which is New York State’s largest health system and private employer.

Maxine Carrington, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Carrington has served the health system since 2008 and succeeds Joe Moscola, PA, whose new role as executive vice president of enterprise management carries wide and strategic organizational reach. Ms. Carrington, who was elevated from her previous duties as deputy chief human resources officer, will continue to report to Mr. Moscola.

“Transformation and innovation have always been critical to Northwell’s success. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken a number of steps to reinvent ourselves and become a more effective, productive and consumer-responsive organization,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “Joe’s clinical, operational and human resources experience makes him a key driver of that transformation while Maxine continues her exemplary, people-focused service to the health system.”

As deputy chief human resources officer, Ms. Carrington was responsible for the design and implementation of Northwell strategic initiatives related to employee experience, career and performance development, change management, workforce diversity and inclusion, corporate social responsibility and compensation. Ms. Carrington began her Northwell career as a labor relations manager followed by executive leadership roles at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Queens and Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

“Along with our 75,000 extraordinary team members, I have great love and appreciation for our organization's mission, people and values,” said Ms. Carrington. “Every day, activating our collective expertise and passion, we work hard to change the course of people's lives and work experiences for the better. Building on the incredible leadership and legacy of my predecessor and in support of our mission, I am excited to work with my colleagues in leading our people strategy forward.”

She is a graduate of the University of Albany with a bachelor’s degree in political science and Africana studies and earned a master’s degree in higher education administration and policy. Ms. Carrington also holds a juris doctor from New York Law School. She is currently enrolled in the Health Management Academy’s GE Fellows Program. Her recognitions include the Human Resource Executive Magazine’s Rising Star in HR award and being named to Crain’s New York Business Notable Women in Talent Resources.

Mr. Moscola’s expanded leadership role encompasses several critical functions that drive the organization, including human resources, information technology, facilities and construction, real estate and shared services administration. He’ll also lead strategic business initiatives that drive new revenue streams for Northwell, including subsidiaries FlexStaff and Northwell Direct.

As chief human resources officer, Mr. Moscola drove the creation and successful launch of Northwell’s employee promise, refreshed values and the Northwell Career Experience, which helps team members learn, grow and thrive in the organization. He also led the human resources team’s highly effective pandemic response, which focused on the workforce needs of the organization as well as the emotional, psychological and physical well-being of staff. Mr. Moscola’s efforts saw the health system named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” – a first – in 2020.

“I continue to feel great pride in being a part of the Northwell family for the last 18 years,” said Mr. Moscola. “It is a privilege to serve in this expanded leadership role aimed at driving value and maximizing the positive impact we have to the patients and communities we serve.”

Mr. Moscola earned a bachelor of science degree as a physician assistant from St. John’s University, an MBA from Adelphi University and physician assistant certificate from Catholic Medical Centers-Bayley Seton Campus. He also graduated as a Fellow of the Health Management Academy.

