Northwell Appoints Two Physician Leaders

Drs. David Battinelli, Jill Kalman assume new senior leadership roles at New York State’s largest health system

Northwell Health today announced the appointment of David Battinelli, MD, as executive vice president and physician-in-chief, 14 years after joining the health system first as chief academic officer and then as senior vice president and chief medical officer and vice dean of the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He succeeds Lawrence G. Smith, MD, MACP, who will continue to serve as the founding dean of the Zucker School of Medicine.

In addition, Jill Kalman, MD, has been appointed senior vice president, chief medical officer and deputy physician-in-chief. Dr. Kalman served as Lenox Hill Hospital’s executive director for three years before pursuing another opportunity in early 2021. Her return bolsters an already strong senior clinical leadership team at Northwell Health, the largest health system and private employer in New York State.

“To keep pace with Northwell’s ongoing growth and expansion, it’s vital that we evolve the roles and responsibilities of our clinical leaders so we can continue to fulfill our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve by providing the highest quality clinical care and strengthening the education of current and future generations of health care professionals,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “Over many years at Northwell, the exceptional contributions of these three highly skilled leaders have helped elevate Northwell’s clinical, academic and research reputation, enabling us to attract the best and brightest talent. I’m confident they will guide us toward even greater success in the years ahead.”

While Dr. Kalman assumes her role immediately, Dr. Battinelli will become physician-in-chief, effective January 1, 2022 and dean of Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell for the incoming class in August. Dr. Battinelli played a key role in the health system’s COVID-19 response, and is responsible for the overall professional management of clinical, education, research and operational issues related to medical and clinical affairs. Dr. Kalman successfully led the Lenox Hill response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery efforts. She was instrumental in expanding programs during her tenure at Lenox Hill and saw the hospital earn Magnet status, the highest honor representing nursing excellence. Under her tenure, the hospital achieved a 91 percentile ranking in the most recent workforce engagement survey.

Dr. Smith joined Northwell in May 2005 as chief academic officer and senior vice president of academic affairs. His leadership transformed the health system and was the driving force in the creation of the Zucker School of Medicine, which welcomed its first class in 2011 – becoming New York State’s first new allopathic medical school in 40 years.

“Over the past 16 years, Dr. Smith’s invaluable leadership enabled us to create one of the nation’s most-innovative medical schools, strengthen and expanded our graduate medical education programs, and significantly enhance Northwell’s ability to attract medical students, residents and strong academic physician leaders,” said Kathleen Gallo, RN, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Learning Officer at Northwell Health and Dean of the Hofstra/ Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

With 77,000 employees, 23 hospitals and 830 outpatient facilities throughout the New York area, Northwell has treated more than 225,000 COVID patients – more than any other health system in New York State – and vaccinated hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.

