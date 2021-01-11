Northwell Direct, Whole Foods Market Offer a Holistic, Affordable Primary Care Network to Whole Foods Team Members

Northwell Direct – a Northwell Health company that offers a range of health and wellness solutions to employers in the tri-state area – is teaming with Whole Foods Market to provide local Team Members a customized primary care network that delivers holistic, lifestyle-based and affordable medical care.

Seven Northwell Health locations – in Westchester, Manhattan, Queens and Long Island – will be easily accessible primary care destinations for eligible Whole Foods Team Members and their eligible dependents. Each of the participating practices is committed to the Whole Foods Market Medical and Wellness Centers’ relationship-based model of primary care, which includes a time-intensive, personalized approach to addressing health and wellness needs. Historically, visits under this model average between 30 and 45 minutes. This relationship-based care model focuses on addressing lifestyle issues as a preventive measure to reduce the risk of disease and on providing care management with the aim of reducing, or potentially reversing, the impact of medical conditions.

Northwell Direct's highly curated network aligns with the Whole Foods Market Medical and Wellness approach of providing access to primary medical care for eligible Team Members for low to no cost. As part of Team Members’ existing health care benefits coverage options, this benefit will allow them and their eligible dependents to see select Northwell Health providers without having to pay a deductible or co-payment for their visit. This collaboration holds the promise of improving health outcomes while simultaneously lowering cost of care in the near and long term.

“Northwell Direct has created an approach that combines the power of healthy food and healthy living with high quality care to help New Yorkers thrive,” said Nick Stefanizzi, CEO of Northwell Direct. “It brings the clinical expertise of Northwell providers to Whole Foods employees and their families without the stress of runaway health care bills.”

Northwell Direct’s selective network approach grows out of Northwell Health’s record since 2011 as a self-insured employer offering a highly effective, curated network to its 72,000-plus employees and their dependents.

Northwell’s approach to health and wellness is consistent with Whole Foods Market’s historical emphasis on preventive, lifestyle-based care. Participating physician practices will integrate health coaching and focus on stress management, healthy eating, fitness routines, smoking cessation and other wellness services to provide a comprehensive approach to care. When patients require referrals to specialists, care navigators at these primary care practices will provide oversight and care coordination to ensure good communication and prevent gaps in treatment or duplicative care.

“Northwell Direct shares the Whole Foods values of promoting Team Member growth and happiness and engaging in win-win partnerships through holistic thinking and the importance of diet and lifestyle in promoting health,” said Warren Brown, MD, VP of Medical Affairs for Whole Foods Market. “We are glad to partner with them to help our team members and their families live their best and experience a full life as valued contributors to home, work and community.”

