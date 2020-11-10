Northwest Federal Launches New Credit Card Rewards Program

Northwest Federal Credit Union announced today a new relationship rewards component to their existing NOW REWARDS credit card program. The new program, called “NOW REWARDS – Premier Points,” offers 2% cash back on all purchases for qualified cardholders, as well as rates as low as 8.24% APR1.

“We are very excited to introduce NOW REWARDS – Premier Points as a new perk for qualified cardholders,” said Jeff Bentley, President and CEO of Northwest Federal. “We’re happy to be able to offer these rewards in conjunction with such a low APR for a program we know our members deserve and will enjoy. We designed this program based on member feedback, and we’re pleased to offer benefits our members indicated are most important to them.”

In addition to 2% cash back and a low variable rate, NOW REWARDS – Premier Points also helps members save money with no annual fee and several ways to redeem points and earn bonuses. Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, cash back, merchandise, charitable donations or the ability to “pay with points” at participating gas stations.

The new program also introduces a partnership with Ampre, allowing Northwest Federal members to earn up to 5% more bonus points (on top of regular rewards) when they shop in-store or online at participating merchants.

NOW REWARDS – Premier Points maintains all the valuable features of the NOW REWARDS card, including contactless payment, fraud protection, travel protection services, emergency services and more.

To learn more about the NOW REWARDS – Premier Points program, visit Northwest Federal’s website.

1 Your initial Annual Percentage Rate will range from 8.24% to 18.00% based on your creditworthiness. After this, your APR is subject to change monthly based on the Prime Rate published in the Wall Street Journal on the last business day of the prior month. Credit card rates apply to cash advances, balance transfers, and outstanding balances on purchases. There is no annual fee and no cash advance fee. Balance transfers are subject to a 3% fee on the transaction amount.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.4 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

